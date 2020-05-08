The Northern Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party was today, Friday, vandalised by some unknown persons.

Reports made to police indicated that a group of 10 men on motorbikes carried out the act.

They allegedly belong to a group known as the Aluta boys who besieged the NDC regional office with guns and fired indiscriminately.

They reportedly used stones to smash the party secretary’s office window, reception door, window glasses and left the scene.

The office was visited by the Regional Police’s crime scene management team and two empty bullet casing shells were retrieved.

In a Citi News interview, the Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, narrated that he was in his office preparing for a meeting when three men wielding guns suddenly barged into his office and begun to search his drawers and fridge.

He said it was after the search that the men damaged the doors and window glasses.

According to the secretary, the gunmen then went out, fired three shots and left on their motorbikes.

Though they were unknown to him, Mohammed Abdul-Salam said he would be able to identify the assailants and said he heard one of them being called Jalil.

“I don’t know the identity of those people. I can make them out if they are paraded for me to identify. But to say that they are people and I can attribute their action to party people, I can not.”

“They have not made away with any material as far as my checks in the office are concerned.”

Earlier this week, party executives in the region suspended some members for allegedly distributing sugar without the notice of the regional chairman, causing some tension within the party.

But the secretary downplayed the possibility of the suspension being the cause of today’s vandalism and gunshots.

Before the incident, he said he was about to attend a functional executive meeting on the suspensions.

“The purpose of this morning’s meeting was…to take the action on withdrawing the disciplinary action from the disciplinary committee and then forwarding same to the regional council of elders for a resolution.”

The Criminal Investigations Department is currently investigating the incident.