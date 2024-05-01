In a heartwarming display of faith and love, spouses gathered at this year’s Family Consecration Service hosted by Citi TV/Citi FM reaffirmed their commitment to each other in the divine presence.

The service, led by Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, provided a sacred space for couples to renew their vows and fortify their marital bonds.

The service at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel at Abossey Okai, Accra, was not just a ceremony, but a spiritual stronghold, with prayers aimed at bolstering couples against potential marital challenges.

The goal was to foster resilient unions that could serve as beacons of inspiration for others.

The congregation was encouraged to cultivate forgiveness and love, essential ingredients for a harmonious marriage that is pleasing in the eyes of the Lord. This message of unity and compassion was echoed throughout the service.

This spiritual gathering was a melting pot of faiths, with attendees seeking divine guidance, protection, and blessings. The atmosphere was charged with fervent prayers and anticipation.

The Family Consecration Service is a cornerstone of the Family Month celebrations in May, as designated by Citi TV/Citi FM. It’s a time dedicated to nurturing and celebrating the family unit.

Special prayers were offered for various aspects of family life, including progress, growth, finances, health, and marriages. Amidst the powerful renditions of praise and worship, families sought divine intervention and blessings.

The pastoral team of Citi TV/Citi FM, led by Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, guided the families through the six-hour-long service. Other members of the pastoral team, including Rev Fred Mac-Davis, Rev Mawuli Tsikata, Rev Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Michael Noagbewonu, led the congregation in intercessory prayers and dedication.

The Family Consecration Service touched many lives, with several attendees sharing testimonies of breakthroughs they experienced through the programme. It’s a testament to the transformative power of faith and community.

