Four persons who were dissatisfied with the judgment of the Judicial Panel of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on the Akuapem Paramount Stool have filed an appeal at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi.

The case; Abrewatia Lily Agyemang versus Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II and three others, had been pending since 2017, after the death of the late Okuapehene, Osiadeyo Addo Dankwa III.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs ruled in favour of Lily Agyemang, who subsequently nominated a candidate for the installation as the Okuapemhene at a ceremony which saw the arrest of four persons for breaching the ban on social gatherings.

In a notice of appeal to the National House of Chiefs and sighted by Citi News, the aggrieved persons argued that the Regional House of Chief’s judgment amounted to a misdirection of law.

They contend that the judgment was made against them despite “the weight of the evidence.”

“The committee’s finding that nomination of a royal to be enstooled as Okuapehene is the sole prerogative of the Abrewatia of the ruling house whose turn it is to select a candidate was erroneous.”

They also disputed the finding that custom was not followed in nominating the Okuapehene.

“The judgment is unsatisfactory and failed to resolve the issues raised both on the pleadings and on the evidence as well as on the memorandum of issues.”

They further noted in the appeal that additional grounds of appeal will be filed “upon receipt of the record of appeal.”

For their reliefs, they “want the judgment set aside” and a “declaration that Odehye Kwasi Akuffo is the proper person to be installed and an order that he be installed as the next Okuapehene.”

There had been a chieftaincy dispute in the area following a misunderstanding between factions in the Sakyiabea Royal Gate over whose turn it was to produce the next Okuapehene.

Last Thursday, the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs declared the installation of Odehyee Kwasi Akuffo as the Okuapehene by the Queenmother of the area as null and void.

At the same time, the Abrewatia had nominated Odehye Kesse to be heir to the throne to succeed the late Oseeadeyo Addo Dankwa III.

Unsatisfied about events, the Abrewatia petitioned the Regional House of Chiefs, challenging the traditional capacity of the Paramount Queen in nominating and installing a Paramount Chief.

Odehye Kwadwo Kesse has since been installed as the Okuapemhene.