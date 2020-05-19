A leading private medical facility, New Crystal Health Services (NCHS), has received capital injection of approximately 5.7 million dollars to expand its facilities and services.

It comprises a loan of 2.5 million dollars from International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank, and equity of 3 million euros from impact investment group, Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P) with headquarters in France.

The capital injection will help New Crystal upgrade its existing network of clinics, add new and ultra-modern facilities in the fast-growing suburbs of Ashaiman and Tema, as well as broaden its diagnostic services.

Chief Executive of New Crystal Health Services Wisdom Amegbletor says patrons will witness a very significant change in the entire health service delivery value chain when the project is completed.

New Crystal has been the highest ranked health facility in the Ghana Club 100, and it is also the first health facility to secure a loan from the IFC.

More about New Crystal Health Services

New Crystal Health Services (NCHS) started operations in 2003 with a small healthcare facility in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Since then, New Crystal Health Services has experienced a tremendous growth and currently operates 7 networked branches in two regions.

It has 6 facilities within the Ashaiman and Tema enclave of the Greater Accra Region, and 1 in Takoradi in the Western Region.

NCHS seeks to become a diversified company present in all ten regions of Ghana, to provide the highest quality of health services and to make significant contributions to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

New Crystal provides a range of services, including general clinical care, antenatal, obstetrics, gynaecology, dentistry, laboratory and x-ray, pharmaceutical, and simple in-patient services.

NCHS’ target population is defined as the lower- and middle-income group of the respective communities within the Greater Accra Region, where the majority of the population can be classified as ‘the urban poor’.

It has won the prestigious Ghana Club 100 on four occasions in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

About the CEO – Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor

Born on 3rd June 1971, Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor considers himself a farmer, a doctor and a medical entrepreneur.

He is an ambitious and restless person who is continuously seeking more leadership roles, and who intends to leave his handiworks in the lives of people.

He was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical School in the year 1992 and completed in 1999.

He also holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the University of Ghana Business School in Entrepreneurial Management. After completing his mandatory house job, he worked with Family Health Hospital in Accra and Greenshield Clinic at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region.

He established New Crystal Health Services in the year 2003, and has since grown it to seven networked hospitals in the Greater Accra and Western Regions of Ghana.

Other companies established by him include OBM Pharmaceuticals, Integrated Diagnostics Solutions, Astral Healthcare Management solutions, Macella Money Lenders, Diamonchip Farms, New Crystal Healthcare Training Institute and SoGedge Limited.

He was adjudged the best Chili Pepper farmer in the Greater Accra Region in the year 2010, and the Entrepreneur of the year in the healthcare sector in the year 2012.

Dr Wisdom Amegbletor believes the future of every nation or organization depends on the quality of their human resource and that has been his guiding philosophy.

He is a member of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners.

He is currently the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of New Crystal Group of Companies.