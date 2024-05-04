The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, has criticised the Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for consistently denying the recent power cuts.

Pelpuo argued that former President Mahama took steps to address past power issues, benefiting the current administration.

This criticism follows Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s claim that ‘dumsor’ only occurred under Mahama’s leadership.

Opoku Prempeh described the current situation as ‘dum sie sie,’ to wit temporary outages for repairs.

Pelpuo, speaking on Eyewitness News on May 3rd, 2024, called the Minister’s comments ‘insulting’ to Ghanaians.

“John Mahama did what he did to save the people of Ghana from our power need. This president has failed to add, not even a quarter megawatt of energy, to our power needs.

“So, if there is dumsor, which we know there is, and you come to tell us there is no dumsor, it is an insult to the Ghanaian. It is a way of disrespect towards the feelings and the pulses of Ghanaians. It is unacceptable and I think Ghanaians should always take them on,” he stated.

