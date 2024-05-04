Africa World Airlines has entered into a strategic partnership with Travelport, a global distribution system (GDS) provider, to enhance its visibility and convenience for travel agencies and passengers.

This collaboration will allow travel agents to book Africa World Airline tickets through the Travelport platform easily.

Since its first commercial flight in September 2012, Africa World Airlines has experienced significant growth in the aviation sector, establishing itself as a leading domestic carrier with ongoing expansion plans.

The airline currently operates flights to several key West African destinations, including Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi in Ghana and Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria.

Africa World Airlines also plans to resume flights to Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia later this year.

Head of Commercials with Africa World Airlines, Jonathan Appiah, stated that this partnership aligns with the airline’s strategic goals of increasing passenger traffic and expanding its operational reach.

He emphasised that increased visibility of the airline’s tickets on the internet would lead to more bookings, contributing to revenue growth and a stronger company.

“The airline industry and travel agents are our major partners. And it’s very important to have your ticket visible out there, on the internet so we want to call it a global distribution system and Travelport comes in very strategic because it’s able to provide us with cutting-edge technology that’ll give us the feed for our travelling agents to see our tickets and by so doing they can also be to book tickets for the travelling public.

The more your customers see your product out there, the more they also book. So, this impacts our passenger numbers which also helps in revenue and revenue generation also makes the company a growing concern.”

Sunny Prakash Gupta, the Regional Manager for Travelport in Central and West Africa, highlighted the platform’s role in enhancing the customer experience by providing travel agents with easy access to a wide range of Africa World Airlines’ products and services.

“As you know. Africa World was missing on the Travel Port Plus so finally we have Africa World on the Travel Port Plus platform and today, Travel Port officially announced they have signed an agreement with Africa World Airline which is a leading domestic and regional carrier in Ghana and Western Africa.”

“This multi-year deal confirms that the travel port connected agencies, you’ll have continued access to a wide range of products that Africa World is offering to the agencies and as the leading domestic carrier continues to expand in the region, travel ports, connected agencies, travel retailers with travel port plus will be able to get easily search and shops and compare the affairs offered by Africa World.”

This partnership is expected to benefit both Africa World Airlines and Travelport’s connected agencies, travel retailers, and passengers.

