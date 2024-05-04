The Majority in Parliament has shot down calls for the full KPMG report on the GRA and SML contract to be made public.

Following the submission of the audit report, on April 24, 2024, a press statement from the Presidency revealed that total fees paid under the contracts from 2018 to the date of suspension amount to over one billion Ghana cedis. The assertion has, however, been denied by the SML.

As a result, the NDC joined calls for President Akufo-Addo to publish the full audit report.

Addressing journalists, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the full report serves as an advisory document for the President in decision-making, hence it is inappropriate to release it to the public.

“There’s no doubt in our minds, that the document is for advisory purposes, it is an opinion which is guiding Mr. President in decision making. So, it is not within the rights of anybody to demand.

“Much as it is in the law that members of the public have the right to receive public documents for the sake of transparency and good governance. It is also a Bonafide document of the president to give this advice, and opinion to himself,” the Majority Leader said.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital