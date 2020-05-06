The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has been elected to the membership of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AMACAD).

A letter, jointly signed by the Chair of the Board, Nancy C. Andrews and the President, David W. Oxtoby, and addressed to the Minister of State, announced his election to the Academy and welcomed him as a member.

“This honour signifies the high reward in which you are held by leaders in your field and members throughout the nation.”

With his election, Prof. Yankah joins the company of notable members, from the founders, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Bowdoin to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Maria Mitchell and Alexander Graham Bell.

Other distinguished members include John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Margaret Mead, whilst international members include Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences is one of the oldest learned societies in the United States. Founded in 1780, the Academy is dedicated to honouring excellence and leadership, working across disciplines and divides, and advancing the common good.

AMACAD’s current members represent today’s innovative thinkers in every field and profession, including more than two hundred and fifty Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.

The Induction weekend is currently scheduled for October 9-11, 2020, pending guidance from US public health officials.