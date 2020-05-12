The Ministry of Works and Housing wants persons living in flood-prone areas in Accra to consider relocating immediately.

The Ministry says information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency indicates that impending rains would be severe, hence the need for such persons to take precaution.

In its seasonal rainfall forecast, the agency said “above normal” rainfall should be expected for the period of March, April and May within the forest zones while normal rainfall can be expected for the rest of the country.

The caution comes after Sunday’s downpour which destroyed properties and left some persons stranded in parts of Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea said persons who live in flood-prone areas must find alternative places of abode as the situation will worsen in the coming days.

“All those who have placed themselves in harm’s way. Last year you built your structures in waterways and there was serious flooding and you suffered. Please this year, move out of harm’s way.”

“We are being educated by the meteorological agency that the rainfall patterns this year will be above normal which is to say there will be heavy downpours.”

Need for subterranean drains

Right now, Mr. Atta Akyeah views subterranean drains as the solution to the flooding.

He has indicated that about US$10 billion would be needed to construct subterranean drains to help deal with the country’s perennial flooding.

According to him, although a subterranean drain is capital-intensive, “we do not have a choice, adding that “we would have to tackle this by going to the capital/bond market to raise about US$10 billion to undertake such a project.”