The Paramount Chief of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Saidu Peluo IV and the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo have jointly sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Yonny Kulendi on his nomination as a Supreme Court Justice.

Mr. Yonny was among four persons nominated by the President to the apex court.

The Wa legislator who doubles as a prince to the Wa Naa’s palace took to his Facebook wall to exult Mr. Yonny Kulendi, first on behalf the Wa Naa and on his own behalf.

He said “the Wa Naa has asked me to add his voice of congratulations to you. Please go and provide honest and dedicated service to the judiciary and ultimately the people Ghana”.

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo commended the renowned lawyer for conducting himself well as a person and before the vetting committee yesterday, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

“You absolved yourself very well at the vetting. The Upper West Region and Wa Central are proud of you. You are the first of a kind and we wish you very well.”

The Wa Central Lawmaker who attended the then Wa Secondary with Mr. Kulendi also shared some fond memories, saying “since our great Wa Secondary school days, you have always shown class and integrity, distinction and excellence”.

“I know that your appointment to the Supreme Court will add quality and drive to the court giving your excellent knowledge and practice of the law”.