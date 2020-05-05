As part of efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Ghana, Riohs Fashion School has distributed 1,000 nose masks to residents and some public institutions in the Ayawaso District of the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to citinewsroom during a presentation to members of the Dzorwulu Residents Association, the Creative Director of the Institution, Sarah Huang, encouraged the youth to venture into vocational training to enable them acquire skills to work and become financially independent.

She said the donation of the fabric nose masks, produced by students of the school and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority, FDA, forms part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility to support stakeholders within the community in which it operates.

Other donations were presented to selected media organisations and the Dzorwulu Special School.

Receiving the items, the headteacher of the Dzorwulu Special School, Frederick Tetteh, lauded the management of Riohs for the gesture, and called on other institutions to assist the vulnerable in society.

He said the school also has a vocational centre which trains children with special needs to acquire skills to become productive citizens and not a burden on society.