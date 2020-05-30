After producing songs such as ‘Wahwɛ Me So’, ‘Nyame Ye’, ‘Nsrehene’, Madansidie, among others, Gospel artiste Rose Adjei is back with a new song.

The new song titled ‘Na God’ is a blend of English and Pidgin English.

According to Rose, the choice of language is to help her reach a difference audience.

“Our work as gospel musicians is to send out messages to the people. I thought after doing songs in Twi to propogate the gospel through music, I also felt there are people out there who may understand my message better when they are in English,” she told citinewsroom.com.

RAAM Records was produced by DDT.