The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang says that scholarships are not awarded to applicants based on the political parties they belong to, as perceived by some Ghanaians.

Over the years, a lot of people have perceived the Secretariat as being biased in the award of scholarships to Ghanaians seeking to study abroad.

But on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, Mr. Agyemang said the whole registration process is not done manually so it does not encourage any of such one-sided acts.

“You do not need to know anybody now to even make an application to the Scholarship Secretariat because everything is now 100% digitized. It is just a matter of logging onto the website and anything you need to do will be done. This is a major or very exponential lead to scholarship awarding processes to ensure transparency because someone who lives in the north needs not to travel to Accra now to access scholarships. The scholarship is now just a click away,” he said.

“So a person who has open access is more placed to ensure transparency than when there were no systems at all. So it still remains in the public gallery and is so easy to say that hitherto, scholarships were being given to party faithfuls. Now everybody can apply because there is nowhere in that online process that a person’s political affiliation is a prerequisite for the award of the scholarship,” he added.

Launch of the online scholarship application system

The Scholarship Secretariat’s Online Scholarship Application and Administration System, www.scholarshipgh.com, was launched in Accra on March 31, 2020.

This was after the Secretariat, in February, had trained deans of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of all 16 regions on the online application system that was to be introduced.

The launch of the Online portal was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision to digitize and formalize government service delivery processes, help to eliminate the inconveniences that applicants experience seeking government sponsorships and also help the Secretariat in proper and efficient administration of scholarships in the country.

Beginning April 1, 2020, in just four easy steps, any applicant could apply from the comfort of their homes, take an aptitude test and be interviewed in their own districts without coming to Accra as was done in the past.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, who launched the portal said the digitization of scholarship processes had come at the appropriate time, when the world is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic which has temporarily shut down almost all social institutions, especially the education sector.