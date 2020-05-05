The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has accused Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of not having a grasp on the reality of the economy in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

He made the remark on Eyewitness News on the back of comments made by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who accused former President John Mahama of being ill-informed about the true state of the Ghanaian economy.

John Mahama had claimed that the much-touted Ghanaian economy is in shambles few weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

But Dr. Bawumia who did not take kindly to the criticism asked Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress to apprise himself with the right data on the state of the country’s economy before making contrary statements that set him up for embarrassment.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr Isaac Adongo said the Vice President has no data on the impact of COVID-19 on the Ghanaian economy.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama made a very basic statement. He said that the economy as a result of COVID-19 is in intensive care but you come back and you tell us to look at the data and that the data shows that the ex-president was churning out untruths but you are unable to point out a single point. Throughout his [Dr. Bawumia] statement, he kept saying the data shows, the data shows, and he is unable to point out one single data that shows [something]. But the reality is that; is the economy really in intensive care? The answer is yes.”

“I want to ask Dr Bawumia one thing; in saying that John Mahama should look at the data, do you have COVID-19 data? Because John Mahama is saying the economy as a result of COVID-19 is in ICU. If you are disapproving and saying he should look at the data, then show us the COVID-19 economy data but you don’t have it and then you keep throwing English around that we have done better. I indicated to you people that you shouldn’t even be listening to Dr Bawumia because he doesn’t even understand the economy” the Bolgatanga Central MP added.

Mr Adongo also accused government of massaging the real figures of the economy to present a false hope that the economy is performing well.

According to him, the figures presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows the reality of the economy and is in direct contrast with what government has been telling Ghanaians.