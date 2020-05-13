President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Gilbert Asmah from his position as the Chief Executive for the Tarkwa – Nsuaem Municipal Assembly with immediate effect.

According to a letter sighted by Citi News and signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, he is to hand over to the Western Regional Minister.

Gilbert Asmah was appointed in January 2017.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Kessie has been nominated as the new MCE to replace Mr. Asmah.

The nominee is a former Presiding Member of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary for the constituency.

Earlier developments

It is reported that some executive members of the NPP in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality had earlier asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, remove Gilbert Asmah, from his duty post.

The party members claimed they had lost faith in the MCE and called for his removal from office for non-performance.

According to them, instead of the MCE working to consolidate the gains of the party in the area, he was covertly knocking off the NPP’s political fortunes in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

They asserted that upon assumption of office as MCE, Gilbert Asmah was pursuing an agenda of total disregard for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Mireku Duker and the NPP hierarchy.

“The MCE has betrayed our collective resolve to develop our municipality and constituency”, they asserted.

The newly nominated MCE for the area, Benjamin Kessie, who had led the group that called for the termination of the appointment of Gilbert Asmah had accused the then MCE of taking certain initiatives in the area without consulting party executives.

He alleged that the MCE was leading an agenda to ensure that the MP for the area became ‘one term’ MP for the Constituency.

He mentioned that the MCE had surrounded himself with some people suspected to be members of opposition NDC who were preventing them from having access to the MCE.

Reacting to the allegations, the MCE, Gilbert Asmah had denied all assertions insisting he had no problem with the MP for the area and constituency party leadership.

According to him, the problem of some of the executives was that he, the MCE was having a cordial relationship with the former MP for the area, Gifty Kusi.

“Because Duker contested the former MP in the party’s parliamentary primaries and lost, they see anyone perceived to be a supporter of Hon Kusi as their enemies “, he added.

“They also want me to sack all civil servants at the municipal assembly perceived to be NDC members”.

“These are the problems they are having with me but I am focused and would not allow some of these issues to distract me from carrying out my duties as MCE”, he assured.