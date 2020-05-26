Two subcontractors working with Tullow Ghana have tested positive for Coronavirus.

A statement from the company indicated that the two were suspected to have the virus after showing symptoms. They were later quarantined and tested by officials from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

These cases were recorded on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah and the MV Lancelot vessel which is a support services vessel hooked to the FPSO at the Jubilee Field. The vessel houses accommodation, canteen, and other support services to the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah.

The affected workers are said to be in good condition but will remain in isolation onshore for further medical care.

“Following the positive test results, a team from GHS has commenced contact tracing and testing of personnel on the KNK FPSO and MV Lancelot, in line with established protocols,” the statement noted.

The company has expressed its commitment to abide by the precautions as advised by the WHO and GHS to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Tullow wishes to assure all stakeholders that the health and safety of our staff, contractors, sub-contractors, and our host communities remain our priority. Tullow has followed strict quarantine procedures for all personnel working offshore including two weeks of government-approved quarantine. We will be assessing further actions that may be available to reduce the risk of infection”, the company assured.

Meanwhile, Tullow said the two cases recorded have not affected its oil and gas production at the Jubilee FPSO.

It quickly added that no case of COVID-19 has been recorded at the TEN FPSO.

Ghana’s COVD-19 case count rose to 6,964 on Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the 156 new cases since the last update on Sunday May 24, 2020 show the new trend of much fewer cases.

“The cases were identified in five out of the 16 regions. Greater Accra contributing about 72 new cases Western Region 57, Central Region 13 new cases, Volta Region reported an increase of 10 new cases, and Ashanti recording probably the lowest figure ever in the Region of 4 new cases in a day,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, 2,097 of persons who got infected with the virus have also recovered from the disease.

Count of cases per Region

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,908 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,066 and 334 cases respectively.