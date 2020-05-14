The Upper West Regional Police Command is searching for a 15-year-old boy suspected to have been infected with COVID-19 but subsequently escaped from a quarantine facility.

The boy escaped from the St. Theresa Hospital in Nandom where he was awaiting the test result of his sample.

The hospital authorities detected on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, that he had escaped from the facility at about 9:00 am.

The Regional Police Command has urged his relatives and the public, especially residents of Nandom to assist the Police and the Hospital authorities with reliable information that will lead to his arrest.

Nandom MCE not aware if 15-year-old tested positive

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nandom, Mr. Theddeus Aasoglenang who is also the head of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) confirmed that the 15-year-old had escaped from the hospital but could not confirm whether he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nigerian escapee

A similar incident happened in the same region weeks ago when a 46-year-old man who tested positive for Coronavirus bolted.

The Nigerian national was kept under surveillance at his residence by officials of the Ghana Health Service awaiting the outcome of his test results for COVID-19 which came out positive.

He was subsequently arrested in a compound house near the Wa polytechnic.

