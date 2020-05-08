The Ministry of Education, in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has begun the general disinfestation of some 79 Senior High Schools in the Western Region to rid them of bed bugs and curtail the spread of COVID-19 to those learning centres.

Day one of the exercise started at the St. John’s School in Sekondi, where dormitories, classrooms, laboratories, dining halls and major blocks were all disinfected and fumigated.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Abdulai Abdallah who supervised the exercise, told Citi News they would continue until all the 79 SHSs in the region are all covered.

“We are all aware of COVID-19 but aside that, we also have the problem of bed bugs in most of our schools and that is why today we have collaborated with the Ministry to carry out this exercise. The target is the bed bugs and other vectors, but once this is done, then we also look at the viruses and gems.”

“So we have two chemicals we are using to target the two concerns and that is what we are doing today till all the 79 schools are covered. We have started with eight groups of sprayers for eight schools today but hope to finish the 17 schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro by tomorrow and the rest would follow.”

The Headmistress of Archbishop Porter Girls SHS in Sekondi, which was one of the first eight schools to benefit on the first day of the exercise, told Citi News that the exercise was timely in addressing the schools’ concerns with the bed bug infestation, which has been a headache even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is going to help the school so much. Hitherto we have had bed bugs infestations and we have done some minor fumigation but this is going to be a bigger boost to what we have done. The students upon returning to the campuses are going to have their peace of mind to study just as teachers staying on campus are going to benefit from this very important exercise.”

“I believe that going forward, even after this COVID-19 era, we would need more of such fumigation and disinfection so that we can avoid infestations from pest, insects and rodents that disturbs students in their studies. I, therefore, say thank you to government and Zoomlion for coming to our aid with this exercise.”

The Assistant Headmaster of St.John’s School in Sekondi, Francis Atta Ofori Siaw, on his part, said the school has been a major victim of the bed bug infestation hence the disinfestation exercise is timely and helpful.