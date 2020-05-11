The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi has received GHS144,387 donation from Monpe Heavy Haulage Limited, a haulage company based in the Western Region to help the Hospital purchase a ventilator.

The Effia-Nkwanta Hospital which is the main referral hospital for the Western Region has no ventilator and the donation is to assist the hospital to manage any critical COVID-19 case that might require a ventilator.

The donation was made possible in a response to a campaign by Skyy Power FM, a Takoradi base Media Group, to help purchase ventilators for the hospital.

Speaking at the presentation of the cheque for GHS144,387 to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the General Manager of Monpe Heavy Haulage Limited, Peter Everett told Citi News that the donation is their contribution to help make the community a better place for all in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s not every company that is blessed to be working during this COVID-19 pandemic period, but we are still working. Even though it is not easy to pay this amount of money, we want to do something that will appreciate what everybody is doing during this pandemic. And also for people to know that even though we’re working, we still want people to know that we are thinking of the people that are not being allowed to work”.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil expressed the appreciation of the hospital for the gesture and promised to ensure the purchase of the ventilator which would be beneficial to the hospital aside from the COVID-19.

“This pandemic has stressed up the whole world. But in it also, we’ve seen the goodness of human beings, and what they have just done today is a huge testimony to that, that people are still willing to do something to help. I know that this might have affected their business and brought down their margin and all that, but they’re still willing to do this. The amount is equivalent to 25,000 dollars, and that’s not a small amount of money for any business to part away with. But they are doing this for the good of humanity, especially for people in and around Takoradi. And as the recipient facility, we know clearly what our duties are, and we promise to do just that. First of all, we have to make sure that we keep the funds safe, and look for a good quality ventilator which would not only be for COVID-19. It will be for people who have other respiratory diseases.”

Dr. Tambil also paid tribute to Skyy Media Group for using its platform to campaign for the purchase of ventilators for the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.