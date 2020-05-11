The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has blamed Monday morning’s power outage in and around Adjirigano in Accra on a technical challenge.

It has however given assurances that power will be restored before 5 pm today [Monday].

GRIDCo in a statement said one of its “major transmission lines in the Accra East area snapped” and that the situation needed urgent attention to which its engineers are working round the clock to resolve.

Read the statement below:

“The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public that at 6:53AM on Monday, May 11, 2020, one of its major transmission lines in the Accra East area snapped.

The situation requires emergency attention and engineers of the transmission company are currently working round the clock to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

In view of this, power supply to pockets of the Adjiringanor area and its environs will be affected. The maintenance team has assured that power will be restored to the affected areas before 5PM today.

GRIDCo apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to its mandate of delivering reliable power supply.”

Power outages in Ghana

Despite a directive by the president, Nana Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to be supplied with power without interruptions, some people complain about intermittent outages in their respective areas.

Last week, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) served notice that there will be power outages in parts of Accra beginning Friday, May 8, 2020.

It said the outages was to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.

The power outages which will last between 10 pm and 1 am daily is expected to end on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Some of the affected areas include Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor.