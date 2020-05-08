The woman and her lover who allegedly plotted to have her husband killed have been remanded into police custody.

They will be re-arraigned on 21st May 2020 at the Asokwa District court.

The police say this will allow them enough time to investigative into the matter.

The woman, Mavis Brepor, alias Maadwoa, aged 32, together with her boyfriend, 50-year-old Patrick Asare whom she has been seeing for about six months, decided to kill 52-year-old David Gator so they could be together.

According to the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, the two after planning to kill the husband of Mavis Brepor, decided to get the services of someone to execute the act but mistakenly dialled his phone number.

It took ACP Kwaku Buah and his team of undercover investigators three weeks to follow-up on the matter and eventually arrested the duo on the day they planned to kill their victim.

The police then conducted investigations into the matter and eventually arrested the two when they were ready to execute the act on the said day.

Mavis Brepor in an earlier interview said the boyfriend used “juju” in deceiving her to agree with the decision.