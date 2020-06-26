Management of the Owere Mines Company Limited has described as unfortunate disturbances between military officers and illegal miners that led to the death of a 38-year old at Petransa in the Ashanti Region.

The miners claim the mining company which has been in the area for years without operating is denying them access to portions of its concession.

About six persons who sustained injuries during another clash with the military on Thursday have been treated and discharged.

Mines Manager of the Company, Ernest Kofi Amponsah says his outfit has closely worked with the community in trying to resolve grievances of the youth until the recent disturbances.

“We have a committed relationship officer, who has been interacting with the community on when they can meet to talk about their issues from our perspective and the concerns of the community so that it can be addressed.”

Last Wednesday, one person was confirmed dead after a confrontation between military officers and illegal miners at Petransa.

The officers were deployed to stop the illegal miners from trespassing on a concession belonging to the Owere Mines, a mining company in the area.

In 2017, two illegal miners died after a mining pit collapsed on about 14 miners in that same area.

Mining activities form an integral part in the economic development of any country endowed with mineral resources.

This is due to the revenue generated from it, the employment opportunities it creates for the citizens and the foreign exchange.

However, illegal mining activities, also known as ‘galamsey’ have become rampant in most of these communities causing them to suffer from pollution, land degradation, deforestation, high cost of living, poverty and lack of basic needs.

Whereas many attribute this to the activities of legitimate companies, others point fingers to illegal miners (galamsey operators).