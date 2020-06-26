An education and training consultancy firm, Caroline Group is set to launch an initiative to support inmates of the Nsawam female prisons with free sanitary parts.

Speaking at the launch of the Caroline group of companies, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Caroline Esinam Adzogble indicated that her company will kick start the project in July 2020.

“On my commitment to Philanthropy, starting July I am redefining prison reform. I will be going to the Nsawam women’s prison and I will be installing sanitary pad banks on site and I will be donating 1,000 sanitary pads every year. I will be starting with the Nsawam prisons and I will continue to other prisons across the globe. I will also be doing donations of beauty items to the ladies in some of these prisons.”

She also indicated that her company will be paying fines for females who are serving sentences because they could not afford to pay fines slapped on them.

“I will also be paying fines for some of these women. I believe some of them are behind bars because they could not pay their fines, so I will be coming in to pay the fines for them so that they don’t end up in jail.”

Caroline Group, which is making education very affordable and accessible in Africa is aimed at redefining education through training, consulting, marketing, travel and philanthropy.

The Group offers International University Services, International Boarding School Services, tailored travel-related services to students and summer programs and philanthropy projects.

Caroline Esinam Adzogble, 28, who hails from Dzodze in the Volta Region is a seasoned educational consultant and a champion for better educational opportunities across Africa.

She owns her own accredited international college as one of the youngest female entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Potters International College, an online college, which she started in 2010 has been the basis of her company which has now expanded operation to other areas.

The college offers internationally-recognized diplomas to students who have had gaps in their education and do not have the necessary academic qualification to move on to the next level.

As a brilliant teenager, Adzogble had wanted to become a medical doctor. After graduation from senior high school, her dream of becoming a doctor was shattered as her parents could not afford the fees.

While her peers went off to college, Adzogble chose to pursue courses in Information Technology.

She soon fell in love with IT as she learned the power in technology and how it links intercontinental communication.

Adzogble founded an IT Training Institution in 2012 known as AITC, offering courses such as database administration systems, hardware and networking, software and web development.

Today, Adzogble is a national asset in the field of education. She is the founder and CEO of the Caroline Group in Ghana, Kenya, UK and USA – a major conglomerate and one of the largest education groups around the world.

The Ghanaian-born inspirational and multi-award winning entrepreneur, philanthropist and educationist has a deep passion for changing education in Africa and she is already doing so.

Caroline believes the power in exposure and as such provides tailored travel-related services to students and summer programs. In one of her social media posts; Caroline stated ‘It is my dream to have students travel and study in 4 destinations without paying a fortune of it’

Caroline’s efforts have been heavily complimented by the numerous awards she keeps receiving in the category of Education. MEF President’s Youth Prize in the field of Education and Xperience Womanity Awards for Education amongst many others.

Caroline is mostly noted for her US$1million scholarship scheme for 100 African students in 2018 and the 100 laptop project for students in 2019. It doesn’t end there, Caroline continues to pay the fees of students and provide laptops to students that needed it. On her 28 birthday, Caroline granted 28 wishes to her fans.

Her multicultural experience has earned her the right to consult for groups of schools across the globe.

The Caroline Group of Companies

The Group currently has six subsidiaries which include; Potters International College, Caroline University, International boarding school services, International university services, Mercy heart foundation and Everyday travels and tours.

Other subsidiaries which she indicated she would be adding include; Caroline TV and Radio and ‘When women succeed conference’.

Potters International College is a 100% online colleges offering international recognized diplomas and pathway programs to students that have gap years or do not have the academic qualification to pursue the next stage of their Education.

Caroline University is a non-academic university that doesn’t issue academic qualifications but rather offer short term seminars and professional development courses to aspiring entrepreneurs and corporate organizations in different cities.

International University Services serves universities by offering consulting, marketing, and recruitment services to bridge the gap that exists between International student recruitment and Institutional partnerships by diversifying the student pool and increasing student capacity on campus.

International Boarding School Services serves boarding school by offering consulting, marketing, and recruitment services to bridge the gap that exists between International student recruitment and Institutional partnerships by diversifying the student pool and increasing student capacity on campus

More information about the group can be found on www.carolinegroup.com.

For further details E-mail: [email protected] or call +233-244-271-978