The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has tasked churches and mosques to form COVID-19 Task Forces as part of measures to ensure safe meeting places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force, according to Mr. Dzamesi, will ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Outlining some precautionary measures for religious bodies at a press briefing on Monday evening, the Minister explained that every mosque and church must have a task force to be able to handle emergency situations that may arise during services.

“Form COVID-19 Task Force comprising of members who are preferably health workers. They must be trained in health promotion measures, infection prevention and control and evacuation procedures by Ghana Health Service. The COVID-19 Task Force should call 112 or 311 for support to enable evacuation anyone develops fever, coughs and difficulty in breathing during service,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo announced a review of social gathering protocols in Ghana in a televised address on May 31.

Religious gatherings, schools, eateries among others can resume partially under strict guidance.

Churches and mosques, for example, are to allow only 100 congregants while schools are to open for final year students.