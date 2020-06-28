The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has urged parents to be calm over the reopening of schools for Junior High Schools (JHS) amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

In his 13th Coronavirus address to the nation on Sunday, June 28, 2020, the President assured of government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of all students, teaching and other auxiliary staff members as they resume academic activities.

Nana Akufo-Addo added that the responsibility to personal safety must remain paramount in the school environment – reminding them to abide by the instituted COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect themselves against any possible infection of the virus among themselves.

“I assure all parents and guardians that Government will not put the lives of 750,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff, who will be returning to school from tomorrow, at risk. We have made all the required provisions to protect them whilst in school. It bears repeating, however, that they must all adhere strictly to enhanced personal hygiene and social distancing protocols, regularly wash their hands with soap under running water, refrain from shaking hands and hugging, and wear masks to protect themselves and others. Our survival, I repeat, is in our own hands, and, together, we can defeat this virus.”

Junior High School (JHS) final year students will from Monday, June 29, 2020 resume school in preparation for their exit examination.

In all, 750,000 persons, comprising 532,000 JHS 3 students, and 218,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, and invigilators are returning to the 7,439 schools across the country.

They will be in school for 11 weeks of preparation and revision, before spending the following week to take the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

There will be no more than 30 students in a class, and there will be a reduced school day, with students reporting to school at 9am, and closing at 1pm.

Nana Addo has said, the success or failure of the partial reopening of schools will inform the government’s next line of action in the educational sector.

However, some stakeholders have said, the government should have reconsidered its decision to partially reopen the schools.

Safety measures

All Junior High Schools across the country have been fumigated and disinfected.

Additionally, the government has procured and distributed 45,000 veronica buckets; 90,000 gallons of liquid soap; 90,000 rolls of tissue paper; 40,000 thermometer guns and 750,000 pieces of 200mils sanitizers to the schools.

2.2 million reusable facemasks are also to be distributed as three per person are all steps taken to guarantee the safety of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Two masks each will be delivered tomorrow, June 29, 2020, and the third to be provided within the next two weeks.