Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 9,168 according to the update from the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, June 5, 2020.

Two hundred and eighty-three (283) new cases have been detected since the last update from the Ghana Health Service on June 4.

Meanwhile, 268 persons have recovered from the virus pushing that count to 3,457.

There are currently 5,669 active cases.

Where new cases were detected

The new cases were recorded in six (6) of the sixteen regions in Ghana.

Out of the 283 new cases, the Greater Accra Region recorded 103, the Ashanti Region recorded 66, Western Region 63, Eastern Region 28, Volta Region 16, and the Central Region also recording 7.

Regional breakdown

The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,205 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,518 and 519 cases respectively.

Cases per Region