At least 4,880 people tested positive for COVID-19 across Africa in the last 24 hours, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday.

The new cases pushed the tally across the continent to 157,322.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,493, with 149 more fatalities.

On the other hand, recoveries totaled at 67,007, of which 3,346 patients were discharged over the past day.

South Africa emerged as the worst-hit country in terms of cases with 35,800, while Egypt suffered the most deaths with 1,100.

Nigeria reported 314 fatalities, the highest in West Africa.

Sudan reported 307 fatalities and Cameroon 200.