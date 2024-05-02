The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has commissioned 124 homes as part of the Appiatse reconstruction project.

This initiative came in response to the devastating events of January 2022, which saw the community ravaged and claimed the lives of 16 residents.

Expressing their gratitude, all beneficiaries of phases one and two of the project voiced their satisfaction with the outcome.

After enduring the aftermath of a tragedy, Appiatse, nestled between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, has seen a transformation.

Over 120 housing units have been completed, offering new hope and a fresh start to the farming community, marking a significant milestone two years post-disaster.

In January 2022, a vehicle carrying about 10 tonnes of mining explosives to the Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the detonation of the explosives, which destroyed the entire community.

After the unfortunate incident, the government immediately commenced the reconstruction process, which has seen the completion of 124 housing units and auxiliary facilities for the survivors.

The newly built structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, come with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classroom and kindergarten blocks, inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

