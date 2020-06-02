Ethiopia’s health minister has told journalists that the country needs 131 million face masks in the next four months, state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports.

Minister Lia Tadesse is quoted as saying that the face masks are needed in healthcare facilities across the country.

Plans are underway to manufacture the face masks locally, the broadcaster reports.

The country has so far confirmed 1,257 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Ethiopia has been instrumental in distributing coronavirus supplies donated by China across the continent.