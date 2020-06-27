Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been named as the running mate of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo believes Ghanaians will give the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) another term in office come December 2020.

He made the remark at his acclamation event held today, Saturday, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

“Mr. President, I will never take the trust and loyalty you have in me for granted. I will continue to do everything in my capacity to support you in the execution of your mandate as President. It has been a privilege and an honour working for you and I thank you for giving me the opportunity. God bless you. Mr. President, you have chosen me for the fourth time and Insha Allah, the people of Ghana will give you four more years to do more for them,” he noted.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo has officially been acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 polls after being the only candidate who filed a nomination to contest in the elections for the NPP.

Article 13 (2) (1) of the NPP Constitution provides for acclamation where there is a sole candidate for the Presidency by the close of nominations.

Article 13 (3) also states that the vice-presidential candidate shall be selected upon the nomination of the presidential candidate in consultation with the National Council.

Dr. Bawumia’s nomination was subsequently endorsed by the NPP National Council.

The acclamation was done at a special National Council meeting of the Party. It was preceded by a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday

