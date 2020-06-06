The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah says the Foundation is committed to helping to address the never-ending issue of open-defecation across the country.

He said the Foundation is helping in this direction by constructing sixty sanitary facilities nationwide.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, said this when the GNPC Foundation handed over three of the latest to be completed two 24-seater and one 8-seater sanitary facilities to three communities in the Western Region.

“It all started when we decided to find out about the needs of the community. We realized that open-defecation was a major problem just as it is in most regions in Ghana. So there was a decision by the Board to support in that direction. As we speak, we are putting up sixty of these sanitary facilities across the country. Today we decided to handover three of them.”

“We handed over one of the projects to Nkroful, Agona-Nkwanta market, and Nana Katabra Primary School at Kojokrom. I remember when we first came here for the project, the existing wooden structure used as a sanitary facility was in very bad shape. So the decision was very quick to put up this ultra-modern sanitary facility. And I’m happy with the quality of work done by the contractors,” he said.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation said though COVID-19 has impacted negatively on their planned activities, they are still working towards achieving their key programs for the year.

“The COVID-19 came with its own challenges to most institutions and GNPC Foundation has not been an exception. Our plan for the year has changed drastically coupled with the drop in oil prices. It’s a big challenge but we hope that we will be able to work within what we have to ensure that we still impact the lives of Ghanaians,” the Executive Director added.

In all, the Chiefs and people of Nkroful in the Ellembele District and Agona-Nkwanta Market in the Ahanta West District both benefited from a 24-seater new sanitary facility, while the Nana Katabra Primary School at Kojokrom in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency also benefited from a new eight-seater sanitary facility.

The Headteacher of the Nana Katabra Primary School at Kojokrom, Christina Forson, was excited over the project.

“We thank them [GNPC Foundation] so much because we don’t have such a facility in the school and it has been a source of worry to the school. Many a time, some of the children would come and ask permission that they want to attend to nature’s call but they would go home and wouldn’t come back. It was hampering teaching and learning in the school. So as this has come, it has come at the right to time to help improve teaching and learning in the school. It’s also going to help with the practice of good personal hygiene at this time of COVID-19.”

Dr. Dominic Eduah said a management committee would be put together to undertake periodic monitoring to ensure that the facilities are managed well.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries to take care of the facilities so they last long.