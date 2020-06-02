Government has outlined some guidelines for reopening schools following the easing of restrictions on academic activities for final year students.

While addressing the press on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh directed that, the class size for final year Senior High School students should not be “more than 25 students in a class” and not more than 30 students in a class in the case of Junior High Schools.

Schools in the country were ordered to shut down after a directive from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus disease [COVID-19] in the country.

The President, however, reopened schools for only final year students to prepare and enable them to take their final examinations on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

According to the Minister, final year SHS students will be in school on Monday, June 22, 2020, while final year JHS students will resume on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Universities will also reopen for final year students on June 15, 2020.

According to the Education Minister, there will be “six weeks of academic work,” for the tertiary institutions and “four weeks for exams”.

He added that the SHS final year students will also have six weeks of academic work and five weeks for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

With regards to the Junior High Schools, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said students in such schools will spend 11 weeks doing academic work and spend one week for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Full guidelines for Junior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 29, 2020

Final Year Students (JHS 3) only

Eleven Weeks of Academic work and then one week for BECE

All classes to be split – No more than 30 students in a class

Classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm each day (Reduced School Day)

No breaks outside the classroom

Schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Schools will be unavailable for religious activities

No sports or sporting events

Guidelines for Senior High Schools

Re-opening on Monday, June 22, 2020

Final year students (SHS 3) and SHS 2 Gold Track only

Six weeks of academic work then five weeks for WASSCE

All classes to be split – No more than 25 students in a class

All day students in Boarding Schools will be in boarding

Day schools will have enhanced daily health protocols

Dining will be in batches in boarding schools

No visitors allowed

Schools are unavailable for religious activities

No sports and sporting events

Guidelines for Tertiary institutions

Re-opening on Monday, June 15, 2020

Final year students only

Six weeks of academic work and four weeks for exams

Split all classes

Private tertiary institutions are to provide to NCTE

Number of Staff

Number of Final Year Students

All Non-MoE educational institutions are also expected to re-open on Monday, June 15, 2020

Foreign Students who are outside the country and are identified will be allowed to return granted their country will allow them exit.

