Commuters plying the ring road in the La community without face masks have been restricted from continuing with their journey by a joint taskforce from the Cantonments Police Station and the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

The Assembly distributed over 20,000 face masks to residents within the municipality last month as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview with Citi News, Public Relations Officer of LaDMA, Nii Manle Adjei, said the exercise is to enforce strict compliance with the wearing of nose masks directive to forestall further spread of the disease.

“It behoves on the assembly to get a taskforce…to go round to enforce and make sure people are really abiding by the regulations in the system,” he stated.

Nii Manle Adjei also warned that the enforcement may be backed with stricter sanctions if compliance does not improve.

“At the stage where we realise people are being recalcitrant, then we may have to change gears and maybe follow the bylaws if imposing communal labour means imposing spot fines.”

In the wake of the pandemic, food vendors, commercial vehicle drivers, commuters on public transports, and every other facility accessible to the public have been subjected to compulsory wearing of face masks.

This order was in compliance with the Public Health Act, the government noted.

“Pursuant to section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2013 (Act 851), the Minister responsible for Health by an Executive Instrument (E.I.61) declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. Section 170 (1) provides that the Minister of Health may order an individual to take a preventive measure in respect of public health matters,” the government announced in April.