A recently conducted poll has shown that 81% of Malawians are not afraid of COVID-19 and are more concerned about hunger.

Those aged above 55 are least afraid of the virus despite them being at higher risks than the younger population.

About 60% of those polled are more concerned about the collapse of the healthcare system.

Another 76% say they are afraid of stigma if they catch the virus.

The poll was conducted between 7 and 28 May by Malawi’s Institute of Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) and the Swedish researchers.

Malawi’s Nation newspaper, which tweeted its front page earlier, also has a story about doctors warning of a “Covid-19 time bomb”:

The southern African nation has recorded 284 cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by Coronavirus.