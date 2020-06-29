Ahead of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) voter registration exercise, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region has said it will not indulge reports of faulty machines and insufficient registration materials.

The party issued the warning over the weekend when it launched what it called ‘Operation Guarantee 10’ in the 2020 elections.

The EC will on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, start the registration of eligible persons to compile a new voter register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

At a press conference in Tamale, the Northern Regional chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, said the party was ready to mobilise people to come out in their numbers to register and would not accept any excuses on the part of EC.

“We the Northern Regional executives, we are ready and prepared to mobilise the people to come out for the registration. We want to advise the EC that we don’t want you to bring us empty machines and say there are no forms or machines are spoilt,” he warned.

The chairman also revealed that the party views two of its seats in the region as weak links.

He, therefore, called on all sitting legislators and Constituency chairmen to monitor and supervise the registration process.

He also urged the NDC supporters to remain calm and do not cause trouble during the process but only make sure they guarantee those without the approved identification cards.

“Our seats, the 18 constituencies, we are praying. We can not take all but we fear losing one or two. I want to urge all constituency chairmen and all sitting MPs to come out to monitor and supervise the registration.”

Meanwhile, the EC has assured that it is well prepared for the exercise.