The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as disappointing, the Supreme Court ruling that the existing voter ID card and birth certificates cannot be used as proof of identity to register in the upcoming voter registration exercise.

At a press conference on Thursday, June 25, the former president maintained that the party vehemently opposes the outcome of the case it filed at the Supreme Court.

“Despite the well reasoning, the reliefs we sought at the apex court of our land has given a leeway for the Electoral Commission to go ahead with the exclusion of the existing voters’ identity card from the list of identification requirements for the registration of the register. My brothers and sisters, we are deeply disappointed and we strongly disagree with the court over this outcome.”