Nearly 130,000 patients have so far recovered in Turkey from the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said on Tuesday.

Some 786 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 165,555, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 129,921 as 974 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,585 as the country reported 22 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals performed over 32,325 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 2.10 million.

Currently, some 633 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, Russia and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 376,800 people worldwide, with more than 6.31 million confirmed cases, while recoveries surpassed 2.72 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.