Ghana’s youth must be challenged to equip themselves with web-based technology to help bring their ideas to life, create jobs, and make themselves employable.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer of iSpace, an innovation and technology hub in Ghana, Josiah Eyison.

Mr Josiah Eyison while delivering his keynote address at his outfit’s stakeholder meeting in Accra said Africa is in a very good position to leverage on technological infrastructure to equip the youth as the ecosystem continues to evolve in digitization.

He thus, urged all stakeholders, especially, policymakers and implementers, to put in place the needed structures to enable the youth thrive.

Mr. Gabriel Quarshie, a representative from the Ghana Tech Lab (GTL) speaking at the same event added that is the pathway to sustainable employment in this COVID-19 pandemic era where most businesses are diversifying and moving their operations online to serve the evolving needs of consumers.

The consultative stakeholder meeting was organized by GTL in partnership with iSpace.

The meeting was themed: “The Role of Web Technology for Digital Transformation of the Local Economy for Job Creation and Economic Development” and also sought to engage start-ups and policymakers on existing opportunities, challenges and uses of web-based technology and the skills required to propel and sustain youth innovation and employment.

Representatives from sectors including, Human Capital, Accessible Market, Support, Policy, Access to Finance and Media & Culture participated in the stakeholder consultative meeting.