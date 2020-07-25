Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has issued a disclaimer over a story published on Ghana Web that claimed that he had said on his show that the banking sector clean up was motivated by jealousy and envy on the part of state actors.

Ghana Web published a story sourced to dailymailgh.com titled: “Gov’t collapsed banks out of hatred, jealousy – Adom-Otchere”.

In the story, the site claimed, among other things, that, on the editorial segment on Good Evening Ghana, Mr. Adom-Otchere argued that the clean up was “executed purely out of hatred and envy”.

According to the site, Adom-Otchere also claimed that the action was “targeted at businesses belonging to competitors of the ruling class.”

But Adom-Otchere who tagged the story as fake insisted that the story in question “is untrue and unreflective of the contents of the “editorial “ upon which the story relied”.

He explained that the editorial in question was aired sometime around June or July 2019. He added that the central theme of the editorial was to encourage governments to enable Ghanaian businesses thrive.

“During the editorial, I did not mention or make reference to the banking crisis. It is therefore misleading for any editor to use the story and give it a headline about Banking Crisis. Unfortunate to say the least.”

Below is the full disclaimer published Good Evening Ghana’s Facebook Page:

The headline of the story attached is UNTRUE and unreflective of the contents of the “editorial “ upon which the story relied.

That editorial was aired sometime around June or July 2019 . It’s central theme was to encourage our governments to enable Ghanaian businesses thrive.

Specific allegations were made against JJ Rawlings regarding accusations that he as president, had occasioned the collapse of some Ghana businesses, such businesses were named as BA Mensah, Siaw Brewery , Boakye Matress and A -life retail.

On 31 st December 2019 JJ Rawlings publicly responded to these allegations.

During the editorial, I did not mention or make reference to the banking crisis.

It is therefore misleading for any editor to use the story and give it a headline about Banking Crisis. Unfortunate to say the least. Thank you