The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) has held its first webinar on insurance-business continuity and professional development to help members answer insurance industry-related questions surrounding the COVID-19.

The webinar themed “The Impact of COVID-19 on the Insurance Industry of Ghana; Products, Productivity & Profitability” presented an opportunity for organizations to find ways to adapt to the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced.

In his opening remarks, the President of CIIG, Rev. Asante Marfo-Ahenkora, stated that the Institute plans to organize more of such Zoom webinars in the spirit of developing the professional competence of members even during these times of the pandemic.

He indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought up many questions which insurers need to find answers to and expressed his believe that the lecture and discussions during the webinar would help the professionals arrive at those answers.

A seasoned Insurance and Marketing professional, and Lead Consultant of MGA Consulting Gh. Ltd., Michael Abbiw make recommendations key among them being the fact that insurers need to speed up their adoption of technology to make it possible for all insurance processes from sales, through underwriting to claims processing to be handled online without the need for face-to-face interactions.

He also admonished the professionals to consider how to introduce new insurance products unto the market which would help address the risks posed by COVID-19 and other similar pandemics.

He continued to reassure the public that Insurance industry is poised and ready to serve them better in these times.

A total of 176 insurance professionals participated in the webinar and the feedback received from them after the program showed that they really appreciated the innovation from the leadership of the CIIG in helping them continue their professional development online.

The CIIG is the professional body of the insurance industry and has membership comprising of insurers, brokers, reinsurers, loss adjustors, surveyors as well as the regulator National Insurance Commission (NIC).