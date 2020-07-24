In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Godfred Akoto Boafo, Kojo Akoto Boateng and Nathan Quao discuss fallouts from the 2020 budget review presented in parliament by the finance minister.

There was a playback of excerpts of the Finance Minister’s address in parliament, Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen was interviewed on the mid-year budget review.

Kokui Selormey, a new voice on the show was also unveiled along with a conversation on classical and opera music.

Later on, on the show, there was a conversation on football and some big transfers made by some Ghanaian footballers.