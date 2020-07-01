The latest Anas’ investigative work hasn’t generated the usual public response of approval his works usually do. From comments on social and mainstream media, it’s obvious people are unfazed about Corona Quacks. The latest audiovisual investigative work exposes the dubious activities of self-styled doctors and others in Ghana who claim to offer treatment for Covid-19 and in turn make huge sums of money from unsuspecting citizens. The latest undercover work couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the world is still experimenting with various remedies for the pandemic. Ghana’s case count keeps rising and so it makes sense why people would flock to anyone offering solution. But unlike his previous works that got the entire country agreeing in unison to their relevance, his new work, unfortunately, hasn’t received that much of acceptance.

Well, at least not until Number 12 which toppled the then GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi. The aftermath of that work has seen a seemingly decline in the reception level of his works. Some have attributed it what might be described as a paradox of public opinion where many feel what is being churned out is already known by the public. Then there is the issue of the Kennedy Agyepong Effect. Following Number 12, the maverick politician and social commentator tongue-lashed Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for bringing men of high standing into disrepute.

His incessant chiding and in some cases, threats, to many, inadvertently led to the murder of Journalist Ahmed Suale, a key member of the Number 12 investigations. Many believe Agyepong’s outbursts have helped to sway public opinion away from Anas’ subsequent works. Then there is the lack of appeal to our senses of controversy. It’s no secret that previous investigations by Anas and his team have done a great job on exposing corrupt public officials especially those in power. In such instances, Anas had enjoyed public praise and support.

We revelled in the controversy they generated. So it’s no wonder Corona Quacks isn’t having such an effect on us. A lot of people feel this hasn’t stimulated our controversial impulses simply because it doesn’t involve any known public figure. Be that as it may, the objective of Corona Quacks like all of Anas’ investigative works is to bring to light corrupt practices in the underworld. Much more importantly, he exposes the faces behind those exploiting the vulnerable and the poor in society to their advantage. And the propriety and relevance of this cannot be downplayed; not today, tomorrow or years to come just because no public person of interest is implicated.

The assertion that Corona Quacks is not “Anas-like” is neither here nor there. Instead of watching his latest work with grim faces, can we appreciate the efforts expended in putting the work together at least? For years, Anas and his team have done much more than most national institutions mandated to weed out corruption have been able to do. In fact, it’s even sad that after he’s done the hardest part of that task, these institutions fail to make a meaningful arrest or prosecute when it matters most. Yet, we are here condemning the man who risks his life to do what an ordinary investigator wouldn’t do.

And lest we forget, Anas’ work has been so important that in the lead up to the 2012 General Elections, our current President Akufo-Addo had promised to adopt the “Anas Principle” in dealing with corruption, especially within the public sector. I dare say that if the government had followed through with that initiative, we would be doing better at fighting corruption as a country. In any case who said an activity could only be described as corruption only when it involves a public figure? The salience of Corona Quacks cannot and should not be overlooked in that by exposing these ‘unknown’ figures, Anas is helping to reveal the identities of the men and women, who may someday take up leadership and political positions at the national level. Besides, these are people who are preying on the vulnerability of a desperate public to their undue gains and any undertaking meant to divulge their activities cannot be deemed irrelevant or unimportant. So to Anas and his team I say, Ayekoo!! for another great job done. Ghana and Africa will forever be in your debt and no matter what the naysayers would say, please don’t rest on your oars.