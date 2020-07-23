The government spent GH¢54.3 million to provide cooked and uncooked for the vulnerable in Accra and Kumasi during the three-week lockdown period.

This was revealed by the Finance Minister during the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on March 27 announced a partial lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana but lifted it after three weeks.

During this period, the government decided to provide food and water for the vulnerable in Accra and Kumasi.

These included the homeless, head porters, popularly known as “kayayei”, and many others in deprived communities.

Updating Ghanaians on the cost incurred by the government to alleviate the plight of citizens within this COVID-19 period, Ken Ofori-Atta stated, “Government through the Gender Ministry and NADMO provided 1,827,581 and 917,142 cooked food packs to vulnerable persons within Accra and Kumasi respectively. In collaboration with Faith-Based Organizations, government also distributed dry food packages to about 470,000 families.”

“Mr. Speaker, the support to households, in terms of supply of dry food packs and hot cooked meals cost government GH¢54.3 million to enable them to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” he added.

The Finance Minister further showed expressed his appreciation to the religious organizations who supported the government in providing the food to these people.

He said, “Let me extend my deepest gratitude to the Faith-based organisations for this unique partnership with Government and may the Lord count this as righteousness for the FBOs and Government.”