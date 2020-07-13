The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Ltd, Ibrahim Mahama has donated a brand new Drager Fabius plus anaesthetic machine to the COVID theatre of the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) to support the hospital and government’s fight against COVID-19.

This is part of a total of ten that will later be distributed to various health facilities across the country.

The UGMC currently has two anaesthetic machines, with today’s donation making it three.

The presentation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his aide, Mr. Rafik Mahama at the UGMC on Monday, July 13, 2020.

He said, “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is intended to help the fight against COVID-19 in the country.”

With UGMC being one of the main referral centres for treating critically ill patients, it’s important the hospital is fully equipped in order to help reduce the increasing mortality rate among critically ill patients.

Also, similar donations will be done across other health facilities on a later date.

Director of Operations of UGMC, Mrs. Lucy Ayeh Brimpong expressed gratitude on receipt of the items saying the anaesthesia machine will be extremely helpful to the centre when treating critically ill COVID-19 patients.