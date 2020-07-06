The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) says it will no longer attend to urgent cases due to a spike in COVID-19 infection among its staff.

In a memo sighted by Citi News, the Deputy Director of Medical Affairs, said a majority of the staff at the surgical areas are currently self-isolating.

The memo indicated that the suspension will be in force for two weeks.

“There has been a recent surge of COVID-19 infections among staff working in the Surgical areas. This has necessitated self-isolation of majority of these staff. Hence a decision has been taken to suspend all urgent cases for two (2) weeks. All emergency cases will continue as before,” the memo said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Affairs at the facility, Mustapha Salifu in a statement says the suspension of urgent services will afford the hospital the chance to reorganize itself “for the resumption of regular services.”

He added in his statement that the hospital will for the next two weeks attend to “only dire emergencies.”

“We therefore request sister health facilities to refer only dire surgical emergencies (Surgery, ENT, Maxillofacial and Obstetrics) to Korle Bu during the suspension period. Other parts of the Hospital are still in full operation,” he noted in his statement.

Read the full statement below:

