Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19, has described President Trump’s decision to take the US out of the global agency as “really sad”.

“The world is facing a massive health crisis, it’s been extremely bad for the last six months and I fear it’s going to get much worse in the next six months.

“We’ve still got a lot to find out about this virus, and how to deal with it – and it just seems really unfortunate that the most important country, in terms of size of the WHO budget, has decided to pull out,” he told the Today programme.

He added that he was sure the majority of American people “wanted to be part of the global response and will be a bit confused about why this has happened”.

“All world leaders, all world nations must work together to deal with this virus. To have the US pulling out is not what the world’s people need.”

He said suggestions that the WHO chose to ignore warnings about coronavirus issued by Taiwan at the beginning of the year were false.

“Communications with the people of Taiwan and the institutions in Taiwan by the WHO are in no way affected. There has been regular correspondence between them.”

“The people inside the WHO do not sit and have favourite countries – they deal with the issues as they come up, and as best they can”.

Asked about the possibility of airborne spread of coronavirus, Dr Nabarro acknowledged that it was “part of the puzzle” but said it was “not the major means of transmission”.