Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reverse the directive to the Auditor-General to proceed on leave as unfortunate.

Vitus Azeem in an interview with Citi News said Nana Akufo-Addo’s leave directive to Daniel Domelevo is an affront to the fight against corruption.

“For me, I think the President’s decision not to reverse his directive to the Auditor-General to proceed on leave is unfortunate. This [Auditor-General] is someone who has been doing very well with the fight against corruption. He has exposed a lot of criminal activities and he has been able to recover a lot of money for the state, so one would have expected that rather than asking him to proceed on leave, you commend him and probably give him an award for that.”

“This [leave directive] will definitely have a negative impact on Ghana’s fight against corruption and the President’s own anti-corruption stance. We call on him to give a second look to his decision and reverse the directive for Mr. Domelevo to go on leave.”

Vitus Azeem believes a reversal of the directive will prove the President’s stance against corruption.

“This is a President that says he is a listening President. He has also made it known to Ghanaians that he was incorruptible and that he was determined to fight corruption if he was given power. We have given him the power and we do not expect him to do anything that will obstruct the fight against corruption.”

About 1,000 Ghanaians in Ghana and abroad, led by Korieh Duodu and Lolan Sagoe-Moses signed a petition presented to the Presidency, demanding a reversal of the leave directive to Mr. Domelevo.

The Office of the President, however, said President Nana Akufo-Addo will not change his stance on the directive.

The Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo in a response to a petition he received from some Ghanaians home and abroad said Nana Akufo-Addo’s position on the matter remains the same.

