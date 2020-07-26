The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that the extension of the government’s free water has already begun. According to the water company, the directive, which started in July will end in September 2020.

“The management wishes to inform the general public that the implementation of the President’s directive is in progress since the period of implementation takes effect with July consumption,” GWCL said in a statement.

The relief was announced by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, July 23, 2020, while presenting the 2020 mid-year budget review in Parliament.

GWCL further clarified that “All domestic customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited on category 611 shall have their bills from July, August and September 2020, absorbed and paid by the government.”

The GWCL additionally added that “All metered stand-pipes on category 643 shall be used to serve citizens for free. Vendors are expected to still control the services to the public as usual. This is to ensure the prudent use of water”.

It also said, “Landlords and landladies who sell water to tenants must allow tenants to use the water for free from July, August, and September.”

Meanwhile, the public, including opinion leaders have been advised to desist from mounting standpipes or connecting water in any way without recourse to the Ghana Water Company Limited.

GWCL also noted that water supply tankers will be in place within the period to supply water to deprived communities.

Below is the full statement from GWCL