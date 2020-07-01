In this edition of the Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda and Hawa Iddrisu bring you all the big news stories for the day.

Some of the stories include:

-Government’s move to set aside GHC8m to pay health workers.

-There was also a story about stranded Ghanaians who were evacuated leaving the quarantine centres after failing to receive their COVID-19 test results

-Stranded Ghanaians in South Africa fear being disenfranchised.

-There were also stories about how voter registration centres are continuously breaching COVID-19 protocols.