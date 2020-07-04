Ghana has recorded its highest daily Coronavius infections so far.

It follows the confirmation of 758 new cases by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, July 3, 2020.

This increases the country’s case count to 19,388.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries/discharges has been pegged at 14,330.

Ghana’s active cases as of July 3, 2020 are 4,491.

There are however no new deaths making the toll to remain at 117.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra – 10,637

Ashanti Region – 4,099

Western Region – 1,662

Central Region – 983

Eastern Region – 716

Volta Region – 358

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 127

Bono East Region – 136

Savannah Region – 42

Upper West Region – 55

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 6