Ghana has recorded its highest daily Coronavius infections so far.
It follows the confirmation of 758 new cases by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, July 3, 2020.
This increases the country’s case count to 19,388.
In the meantime, the number of recoveries/discharges has been pegged at 14,330.
Ghana’s active cases as of July 3, 2020 are 4,491.
There are however no new deaths making the toll to remain at 117.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra – 10,637
Ashanti Region – 4,099
Western Region – 1,662
Central Region – 983
Eastern Region – 716
Volta Region – 358
Upper East Region – 274
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 127
Bono East Region – 136
Savannah Region – 42
Upper West Region – 55
Bono Region – 18
Ahafo Region – 26
North East Region – 6